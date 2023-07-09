Airties, Domos team to improve latency for broadband operators

PARIS and OSLO, Norway – Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, and Domos, a global leader in end-to-end latency management and service assurance, today announced a strategic alliance to provide enhanced latency management capabilities to broadband service providers around the world.

Specifically, Airties and Domos will jointly own the latency monitoring software module, based on Domos' existing module, and will be embedded into Airties Smart Wi-Fi software. Additionally, Domos will gain access to Airties' extensive customer base to expand distribution of its Network X-ray agent through integration with Airties Smart Wi-Fi solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

One of the key benefits of Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture is reduced latency at the home network level. Key optimization decisions are made via software on the gateway/extender without needing to rely on the time delays, and added cost, of the cloud. This is especially critical for applications like video conferencing, gaming, premium video services, and VR/AR applications, and it is a significant factor why many leading broadband operators have selected Airties. With this new latency capability, Airties will be able to better measure latency at the device and application level and leverage that data as part of Airties' analytics dashboards and optimization services. Airties plans to offer the new latency monitoring and data analytics as a value-added capability as part of the company's patented Wi-Fi Experience Index (WFEI).

In parallel, Domos will continue to focus on providing other value-added latency services to customers, including Network X-ray, which provides application centric analytics and root cause analysis across the network, helping broadband service providers adapt their network to each individual application, while also enabling application developers to adapt in real time to the network at hand. With Network X-ray, broadband service providers can specifically identify application outcome issues in the cloud, core or access networks or in the home – where integration with Airties Smart Wi-Fi provides automatic optimizations across the home network.

Read the full press release here.



