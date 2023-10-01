Airties CEO makes the case for managed, monitored Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 add capacity and improve the data speeds delivered on home networks, but the broader experience – down to the application level – is poised to take on more prominence, according to Airties CEO and CTO Metin Taskin.

Airties and others have been using software and cloud management systems to optimize Wi-Fi networks down to the device level for years, but "even that is not enough," Taskin said last week at the CES confab in Las Vegas. "We are going all the way to the application experience."

He notes that broadband users call service providers when YouTube or Netflix, most often delivered to connected TVs, tablets and smartphones in the home over Wi-Fi, isn't working. "So the management or optimization is going more granular – all the way down to the application."

To address that, Airties is demonstrating a new feature called Application QoS that is designed to detect applications as they are being launched and to prioritize individual streams based on customizable policies.

The capability of this new feature can be applied to gaming and business applications, such as Microsoft Teams, said Taskin.

Taskin founded Airties and was promoted to CEO following the company's acquisition by Providence Equity Partners.

Airties, he said, is set to bring Application QoS to market later this month and will integrate it into gateways and within the networks of its service provider partners.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few topics discussed during this podcast:

Taskin gets us up to speed on the current focus of Airties' business and how service providers remain core to that business (1:00)

What the recent acquisition of Airties by Providence Equity Partners means for the Wi-Fi tech specialist (2:30)

How the rise of fixed wireless access (FWA) is creating a new growth area for Airties (10:30)

Why broadband service providers are pursuing managed and monitored Wi-Fi systems that fix "blind spots" (13:30)

How Airties is starting to monitor and optimize Wi-Fi down to the application level (18:30)

Why service providers are excited about Wi-Fi 7 and what the new standard will mean for the lifespan of Wi-Fi 6E (22:15)

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading