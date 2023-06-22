Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Airties appoints co-CEOs

News Wire Feed

PARIS – Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the appointment of Co-CEOs. Metin Taskin, founder and Chief Technology Officer, will now also serve as Co-CEO alongside newly appointed Co-CEO, Guillaume van Gaver.

Metin Taskin brings a wealth of expertise to his roles as founder and Co-CEO. Metin co-founded Airties in 2004 and has served as CTO since inception. In his early career, Metin worked as a research engineer at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), then continued his career in the United States. He started at Hittite Microwave Corporation, designing radar and microwave communications systems, and later held various engineering leadership roles at Cisco, where he received the prestigious "Cisco Innovator" award for his contributions. In addition to his roles at Airties, Metin also serves on the Board of Directors for the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA).

Guillaume van Gaver is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of international experience within the telecommunications industry. Prior to joining Airties, Guillaume served as Group CEO of LINK Mobility Group. He has held numerous roles in management, business development, digital marketing, sales and customer service across the US, Europe, Middle East, and Eurasia. Notably, Guillaume previously served as International CEO for Tele2; International CEO for Carphone Warehouse; Chief Marketing Officer for EE, part of BT Group in the UK; and Chief Commercial Officer for Orange in Egypt; and other leadership positions across Orange in France and the UK for more than a decade.

Both Metin and Guillaume will be based in Airties' corporate headquarters in Paris, France.

Read the full press release here.

Airties

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE