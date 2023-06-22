Airties appoints co-CEOs

PARIS – Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, today announced the appointment of Co-CEOs. Metin Taskin, founder and Chief Technology Officer, will now also serve as Co-CEO alongside newly appointed Co-CEO, Guillaume van Gaver.

Metin Taskin brings a wealth of expertise to his roles as founder and Co-CEO. Metin co-founded Airties in 2004 and has served as CTO since inception. In his early career, Metin worked as a research engineer at the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK), then continued his career in the United States. He started at Hittite Microwave Corporation, designing radar and microwave communications systems, and later held various engineering leadership roles at Cisco, where he received the prestigious "Cisco Innovator" award for his contributions. In addition to his roles at Airties, Metin also serves on the Board of Directors for the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA).

Guillaume van Gaver is an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of international experience within the telecommunications industry. Prior to joining Airties, Guillaume served as Group CEO of LINK Mobility Group. He has held numerous roles in management, business development, digital marketing, sales and customer service across the US, Europe, Middle East, and Eurasia. Notably, Guillaume previously served as International CEO for Tele2; International CEO for Carphone Warehouse; Chief Marketing Officer for EE, part of BT Group in the UK; and Chief Commercial Officer for Orange in Egypt; and other leadership positions across Orange in France and the UK for more than a decade.

Both Metin and Guillaume will be based in Airties' corporate headquarters in Paris, France.

Read the full press release here.

Airties



