Adtran targets low-density fiber deployments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran today announced the release of its SDX 6324 optical line terminal (OLT), specifically designed to deliver high-performance broadband services to low-density applications. The new fiber access platform features four Combo PON ports, providing a perfect balance of cost, size and functionality. Compact and power-efficient, the solution addresses the key challenges of established, emerging and migrating WISP service providers addressing small-scale FTTH deployments. The introduction of the SDX 6324 expands Adtran's SDX OLT product family to meet the needs of every deployment scenario, offering service providers complete flexibility.

Featuring four Combo PON ports, Adtran's SDX 6324 OLT delivers high-performance services to up to 500 subscribers. Perfect for rural deployments or for providing multi-dwelling units (MDUs) with reliable, high-speed broadband, the compact 1RU platform is easy to install and meets a broad range of deployment scenarios. With a small upfront cost, the SDX 6324 enables the rapid expansion of fiber networks without any concern about underutilized equipment capacity. By taking all the advantages of the higher-port family of SDX OLTs and incorporating them into a more cost-efficient form factor, Adtran's SDX 6324 ensures that every community can access symmetrical, multigigabit broadband services.

