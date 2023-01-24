Sign In Register
Broadband

Adtran scalable platform speeds up broadband rollouts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open and disaggregated networking solutions, today launched its SDX 6330 10Gbit/s Combo PON fiber access platform, enabling service providers to rapidly and cost-effectively connect homes and businesses with fiber-based broadband. The new open and disaggregated solution offers the industry's highest port density and is the first optical line terminal (OLT) with integrated 400Gbit/s uplinks. It will empower operators to accelerate fiber rollout and easily scale their networks to support dense urban, suburban and rural deployments. With enhanced energy efficiency, the highly compact, temperature-hardened fiber access platform will be important to meeting sustainability targets and addressing market demands for both retail and wholesale providers.

The SDX 6330 is Adtran's third generation of open and disaggregated OLT devices. With 48 ports of Combo PON in a compact and power-efficient design, it sets a new benchmark for lowering the total cost of deployment for 10Gbit/s services. Designed to deliver network simplicity and sustainability at scale, the solution offers deployment versatility and improved reach. Featuring open interfaces, it provides freedom to build best-in-class infrastructure with technology from multiple vendors, and its versatile architecture supports a wide range of network topologies and coherent optics. The SDX 6330 also helps meet corporate sustainability objectives by reducing power demand and landfill requirements.

Read the full press release here.

