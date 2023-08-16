Adtran ramps up broadband equipment manufacturing for BEAD

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran today announced the expansion of advanced telecommunications equipment manufacturing at its state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, Alabama, to meet the growing demand for domestically produced network electronics, spurred by the Biden-Harris Administration's $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and its Made-in-America policies in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

With a total investment of up to $5 million and the creation of up to 300 high-quality, good- paying jobs, today's announcement is an exciting step forward in Adtran's decades-long journey to make communications simpler and more affordable for millions of Americans.

Adtran is expanding its current US production of optical line termination (OLT) equipment and preparing to onshore the manufacturing of optical network terminals (ONTs).

To celebrate this announcement, Adtran is welcoming Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator, and Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator, for a tour of its 270,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

Adtran is excited to welcome new employees to its team and is committed to investing in their success with on-the-job training and by extending the same industry-leading benefits it offers its current employees, including a college tuition reimbursement program.

Adtran is investing in the community by partnering with local area schools for its high school apprenticeship program and developing a co-op program for college students. The diversity of Adtran's workforce reflects the diversity of Alabama: People of color make up over 40% of Adtran's manufacturing team and one-third identify as African American. 57% of manufacturing employees are women, compared to a manufacturing industry average of just 30%.

