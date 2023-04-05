Adtran launches next-generation XGS-PON ONTs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran today launched its SDX 630 Series, a new generation of 10G symmetric XGS-PON optical network terminals (ONTs) designed to address the demands of residential and business customers in the multigigabit era. The flexible, open technology provides a cost-effective path to high-bandwidth services while enabling service providers to support existing FTTH subscribers. With speeds up to 10Gbit/s, the SDX 630 Series meets all connectivity needs, from streaming high-quality videos on multiple devices to running data-intensive cloud applications. The low-power devices are easy to deploy and feature zero-touch service provisioning capabilities. Coupled with Adtran service delivery gateways (SDGs), they meet the demand of current and future Wi-Fi standards and enable seamless integration with Adtran's intelligent Mosaic One management system for enhanced control and monitoring.

The SDX 630 Series of ONTs addresses today's key challenges around delivering cost-efficient, converged residential and business services. Part of the Adtran ecosystem of open-API access products, they enable easy integration into existing network infrastructure and SDN-based management systems. Simple zero-touch provisioning allows for end user installations without the need for truck rolls, reducing complexity and opex. What's more, they feature advanced operational monitoring features, such as Y.1731, continuity check and ONT-generated multigigabit speed tests. With 10GbE and 2.5GbE LAN interfaces, integrated voice ports, as well as outdoor ONT variants, service providers can offer any flavor of multigigabit service. Also available is an XGS-PON SFP+ ONT that offers a complete ONT in a small form factor pluggable package.

Read the full press release here.

