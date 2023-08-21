Adtran intros Intellifi to manage and monetize in-home Wi-Fi

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband

Adtran intros Intellifi to manage and monetize in-home Wi-Fi

News Wire Feed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran today expanded its Mosaic One subscriber solutions with the launch of Intellifi®. This cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution designed specifically for communication service providers (CSPs) equips them with the tools to effectively monitor, manage and monetize residential Wi-Fi networks. Until now, it was challenging for CSPs to scale to the full potential offered by residential Wi-Fi. Intellifi® resolves this problem and effectively enables CSPs to provide customers with an effortless, always-on in-home mesh Wi-Fi experience while at the same time lowering opex costs and creating new revenue opportunities.

“Our Intellifi® solution is a significant milestone for CSPs and completely redefines in-home Wi-Fi. Until now, monitoring and controlling residential Wi-Fi networks was complex and costly. Resolving basic issues required time-intensive support and expensive truck rolls. It was a financial drain rather than a financial opportunity. Intellifi® puts an end to these problems,” commented Eric Presworsky, GM of residential solutions at Adtran. “Intellifi® transforms what’s possible with in-home Wi-Fi networks. By giving CSPs the tools and insights they need to effectively manage these systems, we’re not only providing them with the opportunity to grow customer satisfaction and loyalty, but we’re also presenting them with whole new revenue potential.”

Intellifi® is composed of several key building blocks. Intellifi® MeshView is a cloud-hosted portal that enables CSPs to manage and optimize in-home Wi-Fi experiences. From self-identifying issues to remotely resolving them, Intellifi® MeshView empowers frontline customer support representatives and technical support staff. The Intellifi® mobile app is an intuitive end-user tool that enables subscriber self-installs and offers enhanced controls for personalized in-home Wi-Fi. These include access to detailed network status, parental controls and device management, all in an easy-to-use and intuitive format that helps build a loyal subscriber base. The final element is Adtran’s multigigabit service delivery gateways (SDGs) and mesh satellites. Collectively, these components deliver a seamless, secure and hassle-free in-home Wi-Fi service.

With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, Intellifi® can be deployed within a CSP’s network in less than a day and decreases subscriber install times to a matter of minutes. The highly reliable system offers uninterrupted connectivity even during cloud management outages. With Triband mesh satellites, Intellifi® delivers true Gigabit throughput across the home, 50% higher capacity mesh backhaul and four times lower latency for enhanced gaming performance. Intellifi® also reduces costs by up to $1,000 per truck roll through its virtual field technician feature, and its overall TCO is up to 20% lower over five years compared to other vendors. What’s more, Adtran’s pricing model with a single bill for all SaaS services provides customers with complete transparency and peace of mind.

“We’ve been testing Adtran’s Intellifi® solution for several months and there can be no question that it’s going to have an enormous impact on our business. For a long time, we’ve been unable to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by in-home Wi-Fi. But Intellifi® fixes that for us,” commented Will Fogle, VP of Pierce Telecom. “It solves three key problems. Firstly, it provides our customers with an easy way to manage their mesh Wi-Fi networks. Secondly, it gives us a way to quickly troubleshoot and remotely remedy issues that arise. Thirdly, it opens the door to new revenue opportunities. Until now, it was hard to monetize residential Wi-Fi. Not anymore.”

Read the full press release here.

Adtran

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE