Adtran connects with gaming network

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Adtran today announced the expansion of its Mosaic One SaaS suite with the addition of DxTEL's Fiber Gaming Network (FGN). FGN is a fully managed, co-branded platform that transforms how broadband service providers engage with gaming communities. It empowers operators of all sizes to offer exclusive gaming tournaments, utilize targeted esports-focused advertising and establish partnerships with local high schools and colleges, creating unique esports scholarship opportunities. By incorporating the new service into its Mosaic One SaaS suite, Adtran provides operators with unprecedented insights into gamers' quality of experience and opens up new avenues for revenue growth.

FGN powered by Adtran is a multifaceted platform that enables providers to actively engage with the gaming community. It supports community building, professional development and revenue generation, all while promoting inclusivity and accessibility. Whether providing a platform for competitive gaming or forging connections between students, schools and potential esports careers, FGN offers a complete solution for enhancing the gaming ecosystem. Its integration into Mosaic One establishes a new benchmark for efficient and secure delivery of cloud gaming, ensuring players have the most robust connection possible during bandwidth-intensive competitions. It also offers service providers insight into a customer's entire experience, from gameplay to devices to subscription packages. This wealth of data facilitates distinctive, cross-platform marketing strategies that resonate with individual subscribers.

Read the full press release here.



