Adtran and Fiber Homes advance service providers' prospecting capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Fiber Homes, a platform that helps buyers find homes that are connected to fiber internet. The Fiber Homes service will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One cloud software to add a new layer of prospecting capabilities and help service providers better understand where new revenue opportunities exist.

Fiber Homes, a DxTEL platform, is the leading fiber availability resource for the real estate industry. It connects broadband providers to nationwide multiple listing service (MLS) groups and/or real estate marketing systems so home buyers can find fiber-connected homes and view which providers service the neighborhood. Adtran is the only fiber broadband solutions provider with an exclusive Fiber Homes partnership that provides Adtran customers with discounted access to the Fiber Homes platform.

Mosaic One offers a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) that aggregates information from management and orchestration platforms, broadband access and consumer in-home devices to deliver three portals: Care, Operate and Promote. The Fiber Homes application will be integrated into the Adtran Mosaic One Promote portal that provides marketers with user behavior and customer insights to simplify and maximize their marketing efforts. Fiber broadband providers will have access to specialized content and complementing advertising tools as well. Having the service provider's name listed directly on MLS listings provides Adtran customers with a competitive advantage, helping level the playing field between regional or municipal service providers and their large nationwide competitors.

Read the full press release here.

