DALLAS – New research from Parks Associates reports that in Q1 2022, 52% of consumers acquired their routers from their ISP, now exceeding retail-acquired devices. Home Networking Smart Product Market Assessment includes consumer data and industry insight for home networking equipment, including trending data across years and insight into product adoption, brand footprint, mesh networking solutions, router-enabled services, and the multifamily landscape for routers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, strain on home networks and usage of Wi-Fi in home increased considerably, triggering demand for new networking equipment and reliable Wi-Fi solutions.

Home Networking Smart Product Market Assessment identifies key market drivers and barriers and assesses growth in the home networking space via topline market forecasts. Other highlights:

Routers have a growing role as distribution platforms.

The majority of mesh systems were acquired from an ISP as opposed to retail.

43% of US internet households live in a home that is over 2,000 square feet in size.

