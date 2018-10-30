The Telecoms.com Podcast: Broadband, 5G & Q3 Numbers

The usual suspects assemble once more in order to record their incoherent ramblings for your pleasure. They have all been traveling, with Jamie and Iain recalling their experiences at the Broadband World Forum event in Berlin, which included reckless consumption of absinthe. Scott, meanwhile, schlepped all the way over to Hong Kong in order to hang out with Qualcomm and talk incessantly about 5G. They conclude with a look at the latest numbers served up by the big kit vendors and also Jamie's latest toy.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/broadband-5g-and-q3-numbers and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.