Dell'Oro: supply constraints plague wireless LAN market in Q1, likely worsen in Q2

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, supply constraints plagued the Wireless LAN market in 1Q22, and would likely worsen in 2Q22 as a result of the China Covid lockdowns. Several US-based wireless LAN manufacturers announced that backlogs approached ten-to-fifteen times higher than normal.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 1Q22 Quarterly Report:

Wi-Fi 6E sales accelerated during the quarter as more manufacturers launched products and Extreme Networks and HPE Aruba expanded their portfolios. The adoption of Wi-Fi 6E (meaning the percent of total Indoor unit shipments as of the third quarter of the technology shipping) is tracking below the rates of the previous two technologies, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2. However, it is still early days and three quarters do not make a trend.

For the fourth consecutive quarter, the Retail vertical continued to rank among the top-performing verticals.

