Dell'Oro: Small cells still growing faster than macro RAN in Q1 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the demand for small cells remains strong. Preliminary findings suggest small cell radio access network (RAN) revenues advanced 15 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, growing at a faster pace than the broader small cell plus macro RAN market.

Additional small cell highlights from the 1Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 5 suppliers in the quarter include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

Nearly all the small cell growth is driven by public 5G – small cell LTE revenues declined in the quarter and private 5G small cell investments are still negligible.

Global small cell RAN revenues remain on track to surpass $5 B in 2022.

Read the full press release here.

