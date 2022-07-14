Sign In Register
Wi-Fi

Dell'Oro: RAN expected to surpass $40 B by 2026

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/14/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the radio access network (RAN) market remains on track for a fifth consecutive year of growth in 2022 and global revenues are projected to stay above $40 B by 2026.

Additional highlights from the Mobile RAN 5-Year July 2022 Forecast Report:

  • Cumulative 2022-2026 RAN Revenue projections have been adjusted upward, partly due to revised 5G projections in China and North America.
  • RAN excluding China is projected to increase while the Chinese RAN market is expected to peak in 2022 before decelerating in the outer part of the forecast period.
  • RAN investments in the North America region are also expected to peak in 2022 and give up some gains in the outer part of the forecast period.
  • Slower mmWave growth in 2021 is not materially impacting the forecast – mmWave is still projected to account for 2 percent to 4 percent of the 2022-2026 RAN market.
  • Global Massive MIMO growth prospects are projected to slow somewhat, reflecting challenging comparisons in some of the advanced Massive MIMO markets.
  • Small cell RAN revenues are projected to grow at a 6 percent CAGR, underpinned by healthy 5G growth.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Mobile RAN industry by region – North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, China, and Caribbean & Latin America, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue and unit shipments for 5GNR, 5G NR Sub 6 GHz, 5G NR mmW and LTE pico, micro, and macro transceiver base stations. The report also covers Open RAN, Virtualized RAN, small cells, and Massive MIMO.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

