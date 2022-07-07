Airties names Tony Ball as board chairman

LONDON and PARIS – Airties, a leading provider of cloud-based managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators globally, today announced that Tony Ball, former chairman of Kabel Deutschland and CEO of BSkyB, and current Senior Advisor of Providence Equity Partners, will serve as new Chairman of the Airties board. Philippe Alcaras will continue to serve as CEO of Airties.

Airties also shared today that its corporate headquarters is moving to Paris, France to support its global expansion plans. The announcements come as part of the completion of the acquisition by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. ("Providence"), a premier private equity firm that specializes in growth-oriented investments in media, communications, education and technology.

“We are excited to embark on this new stage in Airties’ growth, working with Providence as we look to expand our market position and further delight our customers, partners, and employees,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. “We are also particularly fortunate, and grateful, to have Tony Ball serve as Chairman of the Board. Tony’s established record of leadership within the industry will be invaluable as we seek to accelerate growth globally and serve our worldwide customers.”

Read the full press release here.

