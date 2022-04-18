Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband Tech

Verizon, T-Mobile score bragging rights for fixed, mobile data speeds

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/18/2022
Comment (0)

Broadband speeds and feeds aren't quite as important as they once were now that some of the focus of service providers has shifted to the management of in-home Wi-Fi networks. But being recognized for delivering the fastest network speeds still counts for bragging rights that, in turn, can also fuel positive perception in the broader consumer market.

According to the results of Ookla's Q1 2022 US Market Report, Verizon came away with bragging rights for fixed broadband, and T-Mobile locked in the same with respect to mobile speeds.

(Source: Joko/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Joko/Alamy Stock Photo)

Focusing first on fixed broadband, Ookla's Speedtest study found that Verizon delivered a median download speed of 184.36 Mbit/s, followed by Comcast, Cox Communications, Charter Communications and AT&T, with CenturyLink/Lumen Technologies coming in a "distant sixth."

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla Q1 2022 US Market Report)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla Q1 2022 US Market Report)

Ookla's tests also focused on latency levels, a performance metric that's becoming increasingly important for latency-intensive apps such as online gaming. Verizon was also tops there for fixed broadband, delivering a median latency of 8 milliseconds, ahead of Cox (11ms), AT&T and Comcast (both at 14ms), CenturyLink/Lumen (15ms) and Charter (16ms).

There was no statistical winner in the fixed broadband category with respect to Ookla's "consistency score," which reflects the percentage of a service provider's data samples that meet minimum thresholds for download and upload speeds.

Comcast tallied a score of 90.6% of results showing at least 25 Mbit/s down and 3 Mbit/s up, followed by Charter (90.3%), Verizon (84.4%), Cox (84.2%), AT&T (80.4%) and CenturyLink/Lumen (57.4%).

Ookla's Q1 study deemed New Jersey the fastest state, with median download speeds of 195.2 Mbit/s, and a median upload speeds of 36.32 Mbit/s, with Verizon as the fastest fixed broadband provider studied in the region.

Mobile metrics

Flipping to mobile, T-Mobile was tops in Q1, delivering median download speeds of 117.83 Mbit/s on "modern chipsets" (defined as chips that can measure the network's full capabilities). Verizon jumped past AT&T for second place.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla Q1 2022 US Market Report)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla Q1 2022 US Market Report)

T-Mobile and Verizon tied for the lowest median latency, at 31ms, followed closely by AT&T (34ms).

T-Mobile also scored highest in the consistency category for mobile, posting 88.3% of results showing at least 5 Mbit/s down and 1 Mbit/s up, ahead of Verizon (84.6%) and AT&T (82.1%).

Focus on 5G

Ookla also zeroed in on 5G performance. T-Mobile led the pack with a median 5G download of 191.12 Mbit/s. Verizon, though, saw a solid increase in 5G speeds – hitting a median speed of 107.25 Mbit/s in Q1 2022, versus 78.52 in Q4 2021, which Ookla attributed to the start of Verizon's turn-on of the C-band spectrum. AT&T also started to flip on the new 5G spectrum in the first quarter of 2021, but its median download speed in the 5G category (68.43 Mbit/s) didn't change much from the prior quarter.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla Q1 2022 US Market Report)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla Q1 2022 US Market Report)

T-Mobile was deemed to have US 5G coverage of 65%, versus 49.4% for AT&T and 28.2% for Verizon.

Among devices, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra delivered the fastest median download speed (116.33 Mbit/s) and median upload of 14.03 Mbit/s, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G (100.83 Mbit/s down by 12.74 Mbit/s up), Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (99.47 Mbit/s down by 12.50 Mbit/s up) and Apple iPhone 13 Pro (97.52 Mbit/s down by 12.29 Mbit/s up).

Ookla performs its tests using a server network that reports back key network health metrics. The organization says that it runs 10 million-plus tests daily, operates more than 14,000 servers globally and has run more than 35 billion tests to date.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CSPs enabling the retail industry (infographic)
Metaverse-40 ways to play in the Metaverse
Infographic: IP/Optical Convergence: Are you ready?
10 Principles to Ensure Successful 4G/5G Network Design & Implementation
Podcast: American Tower’s Ed Knapp talks 5G, the edge and more with Ciena
Webinar: How to Win at the Edge with an Open and Programmable Metro Network
Video: Ciena’s Leaders Discuss the Role of IP/Optical Convergence in Owning the Edge
Futuriom Report: 5G Catalysts Telco Cloud and Edge Trends 2021
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE