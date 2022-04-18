Verizon sets minimum wage at $20 per hour

NEW YORK – In recognition of the hard work and dedication of its V Teamers, Verizon is raising the minimum wage for new employees to $20 an hour for Customer Service and $20 an hour (when base salary plus target commission are combined) for its Retail and Inside Sales employees. Existing employees on any of these teams who currently receive less than $20 an hour will be raised to this new rate automatically. And it’s adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and for those who are bilingual.

In addition to the increase in starting wage, in many markets around the country, Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.

The increase in starting wage comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month of additional enhancements in compensation and incentives for its retail team members. The goal is to ensure alignment to business goals while promoting great customer experiences.

Think you have what it takes? Verizon is specifically looking for people who:

are early adopters of new technology

are excited about 5G and its potential

are gamers and know why low lag takes you to the next level

are interested in sharing their tech knowledge with others

are team-players who enjoy sharing goals and celebrating successes

are focused on taking care of each and every customer

are committed to driving meaningful change—in their careers, in their community and in the world at large

are motivated by the opportunity to continuously grow, learn and realize new ambitions

are looking to be part of the network of people who move the world forward

Read the full press release here.

