The Divide: Clearfield's Cheri Beranek on explosive fiber demand and building heterogenous networks

Cheri Beranek, CEO of Clearfield – a provider of optical fiber management and connectivity platforms for ISPs – returns to the show to discuss the state of the fiber industry and the supply chain's impact on broadband deployments. We also discuss why Clearfield supports heterogeneous networks, forthcoming federal funding and the company's efforts in workforce training.

Here are some topics discussed in this episode:

Is there a fiber bubble? (00:35)

Fiber demand and the state of the global supply chain (02:20)

Taking a "heterogeneous network" approach to closing the digital divide (04:50)

Clearfield's commitment to workforce training (08:44)

Should broadband providers be required to "buy American" products to receive federal grant funding? (10:49)

How Clearfield's products are helping deliver fiber broadband to a remote school in South Carolina (15:54)

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.