Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Broadband Tech

The Build Out: Mercury Broadband gets $62M through RDOF for Midwest build

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading; Host of "The Divide" podcast 7/18/2022
Comment (0)

This week in broadband builds: Mercury Broadband's RDOF plans; Spectrum live in Dona Ana; SiFi, Google Fiber to build Mesa open access network; Fidium live in Concord; Brightspeed's Missouri build.

  • The latest disbursement of the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) saw $62 million go to Mercury Broadband for network builds in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. The funding will cover the deployment of hybrid fixed wireless and fiber broadband networks to reach over 122,000 underserved locations. According to a press release, construction will begin immediately and take approximately six years to complete.

    Mercury Broadband's $62 million allotment was announced in the FCC's eleventh round of RDOF authorizations. The other authorized bidders in this latest round include FiberLight (roughly $1.5 million for 3,725 locations in Virginia and Georgia) and MEI Telecom (roughly $480,000 for 175 locations in Michigan).

  • Spectrum's services are live for 750 homes and businesses in rural Dona Ana County, New Mexico. That follows the recent launch of services for 1,200 locations in neighboring El Paso County, according to an announcement. Spectrum – which is advertising "starter speeds" of 300 Mbit/s in Dona Ana County – is spending $5 billion to deploy fiber-optic networks in unserved rural communities, bolstered by $1.2 billion won through RDOF to cover approximately 1 million customer locations across 24 states. Spectrum also recently began construction on a broadband network expansion in Noble County, Ohio, as part of its RDOF commitment, with a plan to reach more than 2,300 homes and small businesses.

    Related: Charter starts to book RDOF revenues

  • Mesa, Arizona has enlisted four providers, including SiFi Networks, Google Fiber, Wyyerd and Generate Ubiquity, to build an open access network to reach all of the city's homes and businesses. The companies were chosen following a Request for Information (RFI) from the city earlier this year to identify partners for building an open access network to help bridge the digital divide. In a press release, SiFi Networks said the multi-year project would cost $400 million and will utilize microtrenching technology, burying fiber cables in narrow roadway incisions – a method it calls "quiet, efficient, and fast."

  • Fidium Fiber's service is now available to 27,000 homes in Concord, New Hampshire, according to a press release. The company, which offers symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbit/s to 2 Gigs, announced in June that 2-Gig service was now available across its entire footprint.

    Fidium – the residential broadband arm of Consolidated Communications – has also recently started fiber network construction in Vermont, Maine and elsewhere, and has said it will "light up" 93,000 homes with fiber by the end of 2022.

    Related: The Build Out: WeLink debuts in DC

  • Brightspeed, which is investing over $2 billion in an XGS-PON fiber network upgrade, announced that it plans to build a large segment of its network in Missouri. The company expects to deliver over 130,000 new fiber passings in the state by the end of 2023, and over 310,000 fiber passings over the next five years.

    Brightspeed also recently announced plans to build fiber to 170,000 locations in Ohio and 300,000 in North Carolina. Overall, Brightspeed expects to pass up to 3 million homes and businesses throughout the Midwest, Southeast and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey in the next five years.

— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading and host of "The Divide" podcast

The Build Out is a new column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. Send us your news right here.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Intelligent Operations - How AI Plays a Critical Role in Network Operations
Intelligent Security - How the SMO Can Enhance the Security Posture of Open RAN
The TCO And Environmental Benefits of the Juniper Networks Cloud Metro Network Solutions
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE