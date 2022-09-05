Sports are the most popular livestreamed content, watched by 61% of of viewers

DALLAS – Parks Associates' new video research, found in Quantified Consumer: Livestreaming: The Next Hot Video Market, finds 43% of US internet households have livestreamed online content in the past three months, with sporting events by far the most popular type of content. Sixty-one percent of livestreaming users have recently watched a live sporting event online, while newscasts, the second most popular type of content, captured only 36% of livestreamers. Parks Associates' recently published consumer study examines uptake of livestreaming video, the different types of live content that drives consumption, and the platforms and services used for this content.

Parks Associates finds 78% of those who subscribe to an OTT sports service have livestreamed, as opposed to just one-quarter of those who do not subscribe to an OTT sports service. Consumers who regularly livestream content are engaged users. For many, livestreamed content is their primary content consumption. Consumers who livestream estimate that live online content comprises close to half of their total online video consumption. Among heavy livestream viewers, on-demand content comprises just over one-quarter of their online video consumption.

Read the full release here.

Parks Associates