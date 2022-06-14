Nokia to help Wire 3 accelerate 10G broadband network build in Florida

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has announced an FTTH deal with all-fiber service provider Wire 3. The Florida-based operator is rolling out a 10Gb/second network along Florida's Atlantic Coast including the cities of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.

Wire 3 is growing its network from Jacksonville to Miami, with planned deployments in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River and St. Lucie counties. The deal includes fiber access nodes for the central office, fiber modems for customer homes, service routers, Wi-Fi gateways and Nokia's Altiplano broadband network controller.

The agreement includes:

Nokia ISAM FX series access node (Optical Line Terminal). Nokia ISAM FX is a high-capacity access node for massive scale fiber roll-outs. Usually located in telecom central office, it connects thousands of users via optical fiber, aggregates their broadband traffic and sends it deeper in the network. The fiber access node supports multiple fiber technologies including GPON, XGS-PON, 25GS-PON and Point-to-Point Ethernet to deliver a wide range of services with the best fit technology.

According to Dell'Oro, Nokia was the 2021 market share leader for XGS-PON equipment. Seven out of 10 fiber homes in the United States are served using Nokia FTTH kit.

The Altiplano Access Controller which offers a complete suite of network management as well as SDN control functions to automate, assure, visualize, optimize, and enhance broadband networks. Altiplano automates network lifecycle management activities, and provides operators a single pane of glass to manage the entire access network domain. It's an open modular cloud-native micro-services based architecture with open APIs allows to integrate easily with OSS/BSS, IT and cloud platforms, and onboarding your own Applications.

Nokia Beacon 2 which provides a dual band AX1800 WiFi solution with Wi-Fi 6 that delivers maximum performance for end-users seeking intelligent, seamless whole home WiFi.

Nokia 7750 Service Router delivers the high-performance, reliability and flexibility to support advanced broadband network gateway functions with simplified operations and to minimize service delivery time.

