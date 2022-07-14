NCTC teams with BottomLine Concepts on employee retention program credits

LENEXA, Kansas and NEW YORK CITY – NCTC and BottomLine Concepts have partnered to bring NCTC members unparalleled access to federal tax credits designed to help those that were able to retain their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Employee Retention Credit (ERC).

Established by the CARES Act, the ERC is a refundable tax credit – a grant, not a loan – that a business can claim. The ERC is available to both small and mid-sized companies and is based on qualified wages and healthcare paid to employees. Qualifying businesses can take advantage of the following offerings:

Up to $26,000 per employee

Available for 2020 and the first 3 quarters of 2021

Can qualify with decreased revenue or COVID event

No limit on funding

ERC is a refundable tax credit

The ERC has undergone several changes and has many technical details, including how to determine qualified wages, which employees are eligible and more. BottomLine Concepts helps make sense of it all through dedicated experts who guide and outline the steps that need to be taken so business owners can maximize their claim.

