Kinetic touts internet access murals

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Kinetic firmly plants a flag in the ground this month with its new campaign “High Speed for Here” as a rally cry for delivering reliable, high-speed internet to the towns most overlooked by other internet providers.

“The size of the town you live in shouldn’t determine the size of your dreams. Every day, our team powers the big ambitions of those who choose to live in the communities we serve,” said Jeff Auman, executive vice president for Kinetic sales and marketing. “We are taking a stand for these people and their aspirations—it’s a declaration to serve our residential and business customers and communities better than anyone else.”

Also, to demonstrate the company is “here” when other providers don’t show up, Kinetic is collaborating with local artists to create large-scale exterior murals that depict what makes these towns and regions unique and special. Many of these custom art installations will include the phrase “Proud to be From Here” to make a powerful statement. Murals will begin appearing in several towns from Elyria, Ohio, to Hastings, Nebraska, over the next few weeks.

“Investing in these communities is one of our core values,” said Auman. “We believe every town deserves high-speed access, and these initiatives will celebrate and positively impact our communities and the people who live there.”

As a direct result of its commitment to the communities it serves, Kinetic is investing more than $2 billion across its 18-state footprint and laying nearly 81,000 miles of fiber to bring next-generation services to its customers. Additionally, the company is creating unique partnerships with cities, states, counties and other groups to drive fiber deeper into the network faster.

