Isotropic unveils military-grade multi-link Ka-band terminal

LONDON – Isotropic Systems today unveiled the GM2000 series; a new Military Specification, Multi-Link, Mobility Ka-band ground satellite terminal complete with fully integrated power and a wide array of modem options for communications-on-the-move (COTM) applications designed for NATO defense. The new terminal range provides total path resiliency and mission assurance and meets the DoD JADC2 requirements and the CS25 and CS27 requirements for the US Army.

The new GM2000 range is a single, solid-state, fully integrated terminal designed to operate concurrent, multiple, full performance links across any and all orbits providing flexible transport layer diversity and redundancy.

The GM2000 series range operates in the full Ka-band commercial and military frequencies with a wide range of software defined link and bandwidth configurations options. The GM2000 series comes with a complete range of terminal size options on launch in 2H 2022 and will be available with software-enabled multi-link capabilities. No satellite terminal of any type or equivalent size can transmit or receive more aggregate bandwidth than the Isotropic GM range.

Isotropic will showcase its world's first multi-orbit tests and an extensive range of defense and commercial mobility products launching 2H 2022 in room 303 at the SATELLITE 2022 exhibition and conference in Washington, DC, March 21-24.

