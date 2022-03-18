The Divide: Sacred Wind's John Badal on bringing broadband to Navajo Nation

This episode features John Badal, founder and CEO of Sacred Wind Communications (SWC), a privately owned telecommunications company focused on bridging the digital divide for tribal lands in rural New Mexico. Founded in 2006, Sacred Wind has brought high-speed wireless and fiber broadband access to Navajo lands that previously lacked basic phone services.

Here are some topics discussed in this episode:

Why Badal left a larger telco to start Sacred Wind Communications (01:09)

What the digital divide looks like for New Mexico's Navajo lands and how it's improved (04:48)

The tech Sacred Wind uses to deliver broadband (07:00)

How Sacred Wind involves Navajo chapters in broadband expansion plans (08:04)

How Sacred Wind's non-profit arm focuses on digital education (10:47)

The importance of federal subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program to Sacred Wind's work (14:18)

