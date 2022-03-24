Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Neos Networks takes new-look Janet to Northern Ireland

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/24/2022
Comment (0)

UK business connectivity provider Neos Networks has bagged another dark fiber gig with longstanding partner Jisc, a not-for-profit company that runs Janet Network. Janet is a high-speed network for the UK research and education community.

The latest deal will see Neos Networks provide fiber connectivity – offering speeds of up to 100 Gbit/s – in Northern Ireland. Jisc said that the contract awarded (it insisted) following a competitive tender, represents another phase in its ongoing efforts to "overhaul" Janet Network across 15 UK regions.

The Northern Ireland win comes quickly on the heels of Neos Networks securing a contract with Jisc to deliver dark fiber in the north-west of England. The new network will replace the existing Janet North network.

Aside from BT, Neos Networks leans on UK altnet CityFibre to support its 'business-grade Ethernet network.' (Source: IAN GEORGESON/Alamy Stock Photo)
Aside from BT, Neos Networks leans on UK altnet CityFibre to support its "business-grade Ethernet network."
(Source: IAN GEORGESON/Alamy Stock Photo)

Neos Networks said the new dark fiber network, linking Northern Ireland to mainland UK, improves resilience. There are apparently two separate back-up routes via submarine cables to Neos Networks' unbundled exchanges in Glasgow and Southport. Deployment of the new network, said Neos Networks, is already underway as part of the initial seven-year deal.

"This latest contract win is another significant milestone," said Sarah Mills, managing director of wholesale and smart Infrastructure at Neos Networks. "The new network will deliver operational efficiencies for Jisc and enable it to continue to improve the services it offers to its members in the education and research arena."

Neil Shewry, deputy director of network delivery at Jisc, also seemed pretty pleased by the whole thing. "This network will provide future-proof connectivity to Jisc's members and help to meet increasing demand created by the ongoing shift to the hybrid learning environment," he said.

Going for an unbundle

Earlier this year, Neos Networks announced completion, slightly ahead of schedule, of a "major stage" of its Project Edge network expansion program.

As of January, the company said it had "unbundled" some 550 BT exchanges, a target it previously set for the end of 2021 in its quest to reach more business customers. Neos Networks says that it can offer 100Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s services within reach of almost 750,000 business postcodes in mainland UK.

With a full-fiber footprint of more than 34,000km, Neos Networks further claims that it supports one of the largest high-capacity business Ethernet networks in the UK.

The upshot, implies the company, is that it's very much in the UK government's gigabit good books. The network, it insisted, "helps underpin" the government's target for full-fiber gigabit connectivity to 85% of UK premises by 2025.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Neos Networks is aiming to unbundle around 700 BT exchanges by the end of this year.

Aside from BT, Neos Networks leans on UK altnet CityFibre to support its "business-grade Ethernet network." Last August, the company agreed to add nine UK cities over the CityFibre network to its footprint, joining the 15 CityFibre regions in which Neos Networks already has a presence.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE