FTTX

Logix in Texas nets $100M for fiber

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/12/2022
HOUSTON – LOGIX Fiber Networks ("LOGIX"), the largest independent fiber provider in Texas, has secured $100 million in capital commitments from its partners Astra Capital Management ("Astra") and funds managed by O'Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O'Connor LLC, to fund key customer-driven growth initiatives, support an accelerated network evolution plan and refinance a portion of its senior debt.

LOGIX has a long history of delivering an enterprise-grade fiber network and comprehensive connectivity solutions with speed, reliability, and performance. The company serves enterprise and carrier customers with over 7,000 route miles and nearly 300,000 fiber miles in and between Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston ("DASH" markets).

Craig Collins, LOGIX's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited about the growth platform we've created and look forward to this new phase in our evolution. This is a critical step in aggressively building upon LOGIX's reputation as the premier business fiber provider in Texas and this commitment will help us to continue growing our enterprise and carrier fiber network, expand into new markets, serve more customers, and create value for all stakeholders."

Proceeds will be used to support LOGIX's core customer segments through network build and cost rationalization programs, including 5G wireless backhaul services, data center support and increased penetration of owned fiber network services throughout the company's footprint. Coupled with a strong and growing economy in Texas, demand for LOGIX's services has increased dramatically in recent years as wireless carriers race to deploy and support 5G networks, data center providers offer increased access to cloud services, and enterprises and end users exponentially increase their content consumption.

Mark Johnson, Managing Partner at Astra, said, "We believe the Texas market is poised for explosive growth in broadband and are excited to help LOGIX and its partners provide these essential services."

"We are thrilled to be supporting LOGIX at a time when the platform is pursuing several exciting growth opportunities across its customer segments," said Greg Najarian, Executive Director at O'Connor Capital Solutions.

Houlihan Lokey and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as advisors to LOGIX.

LOGIX Fiber Networks

