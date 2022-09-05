Sign In Register
FTTX

Lightpath touts 20k route miles of fiber, with 2k cell towers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/9/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced its fiber footprint has reached the significant milestones of 20,000 route miles, 13,500 service locations, and 2,000 wireless towers across its network.

The milestones result from rapid expansion efforts, which started immediately after Altice USA and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) joined forces to spin out Lightpath as an independently operating company and also installed a new leadership team with a vision for growth.

"Over the past 16 months, Lightpath has evolved into a rapidly growing fiber operator, adding thousands of route miles of network, adding thousands of new service locations, more than doubling the number of wireless towers we serve, and even adding several new markets including Greater Boston. At the same time, Lightpath has invested millions of dollars in the latest Ciena and Cisco technologies to offer customers the latest connectivity services, with the best reliability, and with bandwidth options up to 800 Gbps," explained Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath.

With over 30 years in the fiber infrastructure industry, Lightpath has the densest network among competitive fiber operators in the New York Metro region and is rapidly increasing the scale of its network in Massachusetts. Lightpath has also invested in its people, more than doubling the size of its sales and customer service teams since early 2021. Fortune 100 enterprises, wireless operators, hyperscalers, carriers, healthcare organizations, financial services, governments, educators, and thousands of more customers – all trust Lightpath for connectivity to their critical digital destinations.

Lightpath milestones over the past 16 months include:

  • New industry-experienced leadership team led by CEO Chris Morley, former Zayo COO, Doug Dalissandro, former Lightower CRO, and Phil Olivero, former Lightower CTO.
  • Complete optical network upgrade to Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800 Gbps platform.
  • Milestone of 2,000 contracted wireless tower sites in-service or in-process, resulting from wireless industry-focused solutions including 10G and dark fiber services.
  • Enhancement of service offerings to the hyperscaler sector, including latency-optimized dark fiber and optical transport solutions.
  • Enhancement of service offerings to regional cable landing stations, including the availability of dark fiber and diverse routing options.
  • Doubling the sales and customer support teams to serve customers better.
  • Entrance into the Greater Boston market via multiple acquisitions, enabling market entrance with a service-ready network of over 100 route miles.
  • Entrance into the Queens, NY market via a 100+ route mile network expansion.
  • Entrance into the Princeton, NJ market via a 50+ route mile network expansion.
  • Two follow-on Boston area network expansions, adding over 100 more route miles.
  • New 300-mile Ashburn, VA to New York Metro route geographically diverse from the I-95 corridor to support critical connectivity between these data center hubs.
  • Opening of new, local support offices in Boston and Manhattan.
  • New network route across the Mario Cuomo Bridge to support routing options through or around New York City, and provide routing options for the northeast as a whole.

Lightpath

