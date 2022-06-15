FBA's Deborah Kish on the economic, social and safety benefits of building fiber

NASHVILLE – Fiber Connect 2022 – Deborah Kish, vice president of research and workforce development at the Fiber Broadband Association, joined the Light Reading team at the Fiber Connect conference to discuss the organization's research on how deploying fiber impacts local economies, public safety outcomes and more.

She also shared updates about OpTIC: the Fiber Broadband Association's fiber optic technician program launched in March, which held a training on site at Fiber Connect this week. "We have a lot of people who have been in this industry for 40-plus years," said Kish. "There's a lot of people on the path for retirement. I think they'd make great instructors, which is good. Now we need to backfill and keep that pipeline going. So that's what the course is actually designed to do."

Background on the Fiber Broadband Association's research efforts (02:30)

Public safety benefits of fiber deployment (04:30)

FBA's survey on how service providers are using design engineering software (06:10)

Details on OpTIC: FBA's optical telecom installation certification program (07:30)

