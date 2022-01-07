Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

BT dusts off pandemic playbook to counter strike action

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/1/2022
Comment (0)

BT is not happy with the Communications Workers Union (CWU). Despite making what the UK-based operator described as the "highest pay rise for frontline colleagues in more than 20 years," the CWU nevertheless went ahead and balloted its members, "the result of which today is a vote in favor of industrial action among its Openreach and BT members. They fell short of the required turnout among its EE members," a BT Group spokesperson said in a statement.

The CWU of course has a different view, accusing BT of "unbelievable levels of hypocrisy, telling you that a decent pay rise is not affordable while handing out massive rises to themselves."

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said BT now faces its first national strike since it was privatized in the 1980s. The union said that on a 74.8% turnout, its 30,000 Openreach engineers voted by 95.8% to take strike action. BT staff, including 9,000 call center workers, voted by 91.5% on a 58.2% turnout for strike action. A vote by CWU members at mobile operator EE failed by a few votes to reach the legal threshold.

Robust plan

The BT spokesperson said the group is now awaiting notification from the CWU of its intention to launch any specific industrial action. In the meantime, the group has been at pains to stress that it will be able to keep its operations up and running in the event of mass walkouts.

"We have tried and tested processes for large scale colleague absences to minimize any disruption for our customers. We proved this during the pandemic and as a precaution we are ready to do the same again should industrial action go ahead. We will do everything we can to keep our customers connected," the spokesperson said.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

BT’s chief technology officer Howard Watson made similar comments during the BT Networks Business Briefing this week, claiming that the operator has a "robust plan in place" in the event of industrial action by its workers.

"What we have been doing … is looking at how we would prioritize work," Watson said. "Most of the intervention that we make into the network is to add in capacity. We tend to spread that out throughout the year."

He noted that BT "learned a lot in the pandemic," when it reduced "some of the out-of-hours capacity of uplift work. And then we then successfully managed to catch up again on that."

Watson also observed that "unlike a production line, networks will run without manual intervention. In many cases, networks can run for quite a long time without significant manual intervention."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE