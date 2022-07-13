Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Brightspeed plots 130,000 new fiber passings in Missouri

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/13/2022
Comment (0)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brightspeed today announced that it will build a large segment of its planned fiber optics network in Missouri, where it expects to deliver, by end of 2023, over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of nineteen counties in the first phase of construction in the state. Brightspeed plans an additional 180,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of over 310,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Missouri operating territory.

Brightspeed plans to invest more than $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many rural and suburban settings where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO). The company recently announced that it had secured all necessary state-required regulatory approvals in the 20 states in its operating footprint. The parties expect to obtain final FCC approval in the third quarter, and to close the transaction in early fourth quarter.

Brightspeed has announced several of its state-specific fiber build plans over the last few weeks. The company is conducting network design and construction groundwork across its multistate territory as it continues preparations for day one operations.

"We are pleased to outline the initial build specifics for Missouri and are thrilled that we will be reaching so many communities," said Tom Maguire, Chief Operating Officer of Brightspeed. "Access to high-quality internet service has never been more relevant to today's households and businesses, whether for work, education, healthcare, or entertainment. Brightspeed intends to be a leader in developing connectivity solutions that best benefit our customers in the Missouri cities, towns, and neighborhoods we are privileged to serve."

Brightspeed's 2022-23 build plan for Missouri will bring faster, more reliable internet and Wi-Fi to over 130,000 residential and business locations in markets within Boone, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Dent, Gasconade, Howell, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Marion, Moniteau, Nodaway, Oregon, Phelps, St. Charles, Texas, and Wright counties.

"Beyond our own substantial network build in Missouri, we look forward to working with stakeholders at state and local levels to further expand fiber-based internet in our serving territory through the Missouri Department of Economic Development Broadband Infrastructure grant program, and other opportunities as they arise," added Maguire.

"Expanding affordable broadband connectivity to every part of Missouri – rural, urban, and suburban – has been a top priority for our administration," Governor Mike Parson said. "High-speed internet access is critical for our kids to learn, farmers to access markets, and businesses to grow. Just this year, we approved nearly $400 million in funding opportunities to expand internet access across our state. We appreciate Brightspeed's investment that will help connect hundreds of thousands of Missourians and increase economic opportunity for Missouri families."

Brightspeed's unique next-generation FTTP architecture, supported by a roster of blue-chip technology vendor partners, is designed to help the company accelerate deployment and market availability. The company's planned XGSPON-based network will be capable of delivering download and upload speeds in excess of 1Gbps and service reliability vital to helping today's households and businesses thrive in the digital economy.

Brightspeed plans to announce further state-specific network build plans over the next several weeks.

Read the full press release here.

Brightspeed

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE