Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

US operator blames pandemic quarantine for missed FCC payments

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/19/2022
Comment (0)

According to the executives at Hilliary Communications – a small US telecom operator serving tens of thousands of customers across parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa – the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for its late payment to the FCC.

But the agency isn't buying that argument.

"The fact that Hilliary's key personnel were either afflicted by illness or exposed to it is not novel nor is it necessarily unique or unexpected six months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency wrote in a recent report. "To that end, we note that the [CBRS spectrum] Auction 105 Procedures Public Notice was released and available to prospective bidders more than six months before the eventual down payment deadline, and more than 200 winning bidders met that deadline, despite the ongoing pandemic. We conclude that Hilliary's failure to meet its first post-auction [payment] obligation does not constitute a special circumstance that warrants a deviation from our general rule."

Hilliary Communications was the winning bidder for 42 CBRS spectrum licenses across 21 counties, with net winning bids totaling around $805,000. The company was among dozens of other telecom network operators that participated in the FCC's 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum auction (dubbed Auction 105 by the agency) in 2020. Verizon, Dish Network, Comcast and Cox Communications were among the big winners in the auction. But there were plenty of other, smaller bidders like Hilliary.

For its part, Hilliary walked away from the auction with 3.5GHz licenses covering parts of Texas and Oklahoma. The company told the FCC it is "actively exploring" using its CBRS licenses to build networks covering Native American lands in Oklahoma.

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)

However, after the CBRS auction closed on September 2, 2020, Hilliary and other winners were required to make an initial down payment by September 17, 2020. Hilliary didn't make it.

"Hilliary claims that, in the second week of September, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and one other 'principal executive' learned that they had been exposed to the coronavirus 'and immediately underwent self-quarantine outside of [Hilliary's] offices' for two weeks each,'" according to the FCC. "Further, Hilliary submits that 'at least four members of [its] executive and senior management group . . . were operating on a limited capacity while quarantined outside the office and/or tending to health and family issues.'"

"Hilliary states that its officers' September 2020 quarantines curtailed its ability to execute routine business operations and meet a series of FCC auction deadlines," the agency wrote, noting that Hilliary blamed "miscommunication between the CFO, its staff, and its bank regarding its down payment," and that the company made its down payment on October 8, 2020.

Hilliary applied for a waiver from the FCC's payment deadlines. In a report issued this week, the agency rejected that request and said it will assess an "interim default payment" of around $161,000.

In its report, the agency pointed to other instances where it has rejected waiver requests in other spectrum auctions. For example, an FM spectrum winner blamed a "family emergency" for a missed payment, while another spectrum winner claimed to be "unaware" of the agency's deadlines because of its chief executive's medical treatments. In both cases the FCC rejected those waiver requests too.

"While we are aware of the burdens and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not persuaded that Hilliary has presented any unique facts or circumstances that merit waiving its obligation to have timely submitted its down payment by the commission's September 17, 2020, deadline," wrote the FCC.

Verizon is using its CBRS spectrum to reinforce its 4G and 5G networks, while Comcast has suggested it might eventually build a small-scale mobile network with its own holdings for its Xfinity Mobile offering. Dish, meanwhile, has said it plans to initially use its CBRS winnings for private wireless networks.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Rogers reinvents its customer service philosophy
The customer experience handbook: Complete integration. Absolute experience
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE