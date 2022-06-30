Sign In Register
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

T-Mobile expands FWA in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and elsewhere

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/30/2022
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Washington – T-Mobile is at it again, hooking up 81 more cities and towns across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with increased access to 5G Home Internet! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of 5G Home Internet across these five states, where more than 1.1 million households still have no access to home broadband. With this latest expansion, T-Mobile Home Internet is available to nearly 5 million more homes. Today’s news follows recent Home Internet expansions in the Southeast, Texas, Midwest and South, bringing a new option for affordable, reliable home broadband to tens of millions of Americans.

Access to fast, reliable home broadband is no longer a luxury. But for too many communities, access to reliable home broadband is still incredibly limited. According to a recent study from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, 40% of Central Iowa homes report download speeds of less than 25 Megabits per second (Mbps), which does not meet the FCC’s definition of high-speed broadband, even though demand for bandwidth has grown at a rate of nearly 25% annually for the last two decades. In Oklahoma, it’s estimated that one in every four students doesn’t have high-speed internet access at home, as roughly 90% of Oklahoma’s school districts are located partly or entirely in rural areas. And in the urban core of Kansas City, MO, officials have gotten creative, launching a program for high school students to install internet in buildings across the city, just to bring basic, affordable connectivity to the city’s residents. It’s 2022. This is unacceptable.

With T-Mobile, more than 40 million households – a third of which are in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet. They’ll get broadband speeds that handle multiple devices at the same time for working, streaming, zooming, online learning, gaming and more! And it’s just $50 per month with AutoPay. Or $30 per month for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s most popular phone plan – that’s what we call a win-win.

About T-Mobile Home Internet

T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet is wireless home internet for just $50 a month, up to 50% savings compared to the industry benchmark. It’s fast and reliable without all the traditional internet provider BS. And it runs on the same great network as T-Mobile for wireless.

  • It’s a flat rate. No added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and no price hikes.
  • Setup is simple because it’s 100% wireless. Customers get a gateway in the mail, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation. No holes to drill.
  • If you need support, T-Mobile's dedicated team of experts is just a call or message away.

And now is the perfect time to sign up. Just last month, T-Mobile announced its latest Un-carrier move, aimed at tackling pain points that have plagued the broadband industry for decades. With Internet Freedom, customers can test drive Home Internet worry-free, break up with their provider at no cost because T-Mobile is covering early termination fees up to $500, lock in their price with Price Lock, and get exclusive deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

And for a limited time, customers can also get 50% off YouTube TV for one year with Home Internet and a Magenta MAX phone plan. And families with Magenta MAX can get Home Internet for just $30 a month.

Expanded Access

5G Home Internet is available to more than 40 million homes nationwide. And now, millions more homes in across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma now have access to 5G Home Internet too. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. Check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

Colorado

  • Boulder
  • Breckenridge
  • Cañon City
  • Colorado Springs
  • Craig
  • Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
  • Fort Collins
  • Fort Morgan
  • Glenwood Springs
  • Grand Junction
  • Greeley
  • Montrose
  • Pueblo
  • Steamboat Springs

Iowa

  • Ames
  • Burlington
  • Cedar Rapids
  • Clinton
  • Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
  • Des Moines-West Des Moines
  • Dubuque
  • Fairfield
  • Fort Madison-Keokuk
  • Iowa City
  • Marshalltown
  • Mason City
  • Muscatine
  • Omaha-Council Bluffs
  • Spencer
  • Spirit Lake
  • Waterloo-Cedar Falls

Kansas

  • Atchison
  • Coffeyville
  • Dodge City
  • Emporia
  • Hutchinson
  • Lawrence
  • Manhattan
  • McPherson
  • Parsons
  • Pittsburg
  • Salina
  • Topeka
  • Wichita
  • Winfield

Missouri

  • Branson
  • Columbia
  • Fort Leonard Wood
  • Hannibal
  • Jefferson City
  • Joplin
  • Kansas City
  • Kennett
  • Kirksville
  • Marshall
  • Maryville
  • Mexico
  • Rolla
  • Sedalia
  • Sikeston
  • Springfield
  • St. Joseph
  • St. Louis
  • Warrensburg
  • West Plains

Oklahoma

  • Ada
  • Ardmore
  • Bartlesville
  • Duncan
  • Durant
  • Elk City
  • Guymon
  • Lawton
  • Miami
  • Muskogee
  • Oklahoma City
  • Shawnee
  • Stillwater
  • Tahlequah
  • Tulsa
  • Woodward

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
