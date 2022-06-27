Rina deploys cloud-native core to expand mobile, fixed wireless access services with Mavenir

RICHARDSON, Texas and ROOSEVELT, Utah – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, in collaboration with the Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA Wireless), leading provider of technology services across rural wireless carriers in the United States, is deploying a 5G upgradable mobile core architecture that supports existing 4G customers and provides a platform for a cost-efficient, low-touch, flexible path to a 5G SA network.

RINA Wireless is deploying Mavenir's future proof, cloud-native, small footprint containerized Evolved Packet Core (EPC), with a remote redundant User Plane Function (UPF). Mavenir's solution is fully scalable and deployed on Mavenir's Webscale Platform which is a highly adaptable and scalable framework to run microservices-based network functions. The solution uses software running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware that provides cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and agility.

Mavenir's EPC, part of the Converged Packet Core solution, enables the separation of the control and user plane allowing RINA Wireless to deploy remote gateways for managing local traffic breakouts, thereby reducing the costs of transport and latency. RINA Wireless now can expand Mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to new regions and remote locations such as Alaska.

