Fiber Connect 2022: Make way for the fiber-fueled future

NASHVILLE – Fiber Connect 2022 – Mari Silbey, senior director of partnerships and outreach at US Ignite, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser to discuss takeaways from the Fiber Connect conference, including how attendees are responding to the federal government's $65 billion broadband legislation and whether there's still room for tech like fixed wireless among all the fiber frenzy.

