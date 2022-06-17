Fiber Connect 2022: Make way for the fiber-fueled future

Fiber Connect 2022: Make way for the fiber-fueled future6/17/2022
NASHVILLE – Fiber Connect 2022 – Mari Silbey, senior director of partnerships and outreach at US Ignite, joins Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser to discuss takeaways from the Fiber Connect conference, including how attendees are responding to the federal government's $65 billion broadband legislation and whether there's still room for tech like fixed wireless among all the fiber frenzy.
Catch up on Light Reading's Fiber Connect coverage:
- Craighead Electric's Jeremiah Sloan on lighting up Arkansas with fiber
- Navigating a 'generational moment' in broadband funding is no small feat
- Omdia's Julie Kunstler on how fiber is challenging the cable industry
- Render's Sam Pratt on using tech to streamline fiber network builds
- CostQuest counts 23-25M homes, businesses unserved or underserved by broadband
- FBA's Deborah Kish on the economic, social and safety benefits of building fiber
- Cisco's Robin Olds on fiber funding, supply challenges and automation
- Virginia's broadband director on using BEAD funding to close the digital divide
- EPB's Katie Espeseth on delivering the 'world's fastest Internet' in Chattanooga
- Clearfield CMO on fiber funding and Nestor Cables acquisition
- DZS CEO talks M&A, fiber funding and the need for 1-Gig broadband
- Netly Fiber gets terabit ready in California