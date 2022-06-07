AT&T network services CTO Fuetsch to retire – report

Andre Fuetsch's days at AT&T are numbered, according to a written article on TelecomTV.

The trade pub said Fuetsch is "being replaced as AT&T's CTO in a move that is set to herald a shift in the giant US operator's network planning and rollout strategy." The outlet didn't name its sources, nor did it explain the changes in how AT&T will plan and roll out its networks.

TelecomTV wrote that its sources are confident that Fuetsch isn't just retiring – he's being replaced because "AT&T has decided it's time for a change in network technology strategy and that a new CTO is needed to see that through."

I guess we'll have to Legg it, then

AT&T hasn't replied to a request for comment about Fuetsch's current career prospects.

It's worth noting that Fuetsch's LinkedIn page lists his title as network services CTO, not the overall AT&T Corp. CTO. It's not clear how AT&T's various group CTOs are organized or what the current reporting structure is.

Jeremy Legg, a veteran of Turner Broadcasting and WarnerMedia, took the role of AT&T CTO three months ago, according to his LinkedIn page.



(Source: Roman Tiraspolsky/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fuetsch, who spoke to Light Reading at the Big 5G Event in May, at the time commented on a big technology shift in AT&T's 5G network – the operator's backing of open RAN. He noted that the carrier expects to first deploy open RAN equipment in small cells and private wireless networking scenarios before moving it into its broader, macro network.

With Fuetsch reportedly heading out, it'll be interesting to see whether AT&T has an internal champion for open RAN or if it supports the technology in tech demos only but not at scale.

The post-Fuetsch future

Fuetsch, a skilled spokesman for AT&T's technology plans, was a familiar face at the operator's technology events, press conferences and demos. His focus of late has been on looking ahead to what technologies might make an impact on the company's mobile networks for the next several years.

Meanwhile, AT&T has been busy reorganizing its executive suite in the last year or so, with several high-profile execs retiring, leaving and getting bigger gigs.

Mo Katibeh was placed in charge of AT&T's aggressive fiber build expansion and nationwide 5G deployment back in May 2021.

At that time, Katibeh and Andre Fuetsch were reporting to Scott Mair, president of AT&T's network engineering and operations. Mair was reporting to AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh, the executive heading up the operator's wired and wireless networking business.

Now, just over a year later, that exec group has shuffled again. Katibeh left AT&T for RingCentral in January. Mair is set to retire sometime this year, according to a report in the Dallas Business Journal. And now, according to TTV, Fuetsch, who joined AT&T in 1995, is set to join the swelling ranks of recent AT&T retirees.

McElfresh didn't leave, though. He was promoted as AT&T's COO in April and has been doing the rounds at investor conferences.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading