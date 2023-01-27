Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

Bridging the Digital Divide: Part 4

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Comment (0)

How do telcos, cable operators, fiber providers, wireless operators, utilities, municipalities and other broadband players aim to close the Digital Divide? What kinds of networks are operators and vendors looking to build, adapt and/or expand? How much are they planning to leverage public subsidies? What are the biggest challenges they face in wiring unserved regions, and how can they meet these challenges?

Seeking to address these and other related issues, Heavy Reading teamed up with four leading tech suppliers — Corning, DZS, Radisys and Vantiva — to conduct a comprehensive study about ways to bridge the Digital Divide. In this series of four sponsored blog posts, we present key study highlights, analyze the findings and discuss the implications. We also draw some conclusions about what the findings mean for the overall drive to close the Digital Divide around the world.

Most important CPE-related services and features

The Heavy Reading study looked at what providers consider the most important CPE-related services and features for their Digital Divide solutions. Survey participants could select up to three different services or features.

Not too surprisingly, an integrated solution with access and Wi-Fi in a single device was the top choice, with slightly more than one-half of the respondents (51%) picking it. Connection and service speeds emerged as the second choice, with more than two-fifths of operators (44%) choosing it.

Notably, three other choices — self-install options, Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and managed Wi-Fi capabilities — finished in a dead heat for third place. Each generated support from just over one-third of respondents (34%). No other choice scored higher than 17%, as shown in the figure below.

These results indicate that service providers view Digital Divide solutions as encompassing much more than just blazing broadband speeds. They are seeking a basket of services and features, not merely gigabit or multi-gigabit speeds.

n=85 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=85
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Most important criteria for picking a CPE supplier

Given what operators are seeking in CPE-related services and features, how do they go about choosing an equipment supplier? That is what the next question sought to find out in another prime section. Survey participants were asked to identify their most important criteria for picking a CPE supplier.

With up to two choices permitted, slightly more than one-half of operators (52%) selected a vendor that can offer an end-to-end solution, making that the lead choice. Lowest cost came in a strong second, attracting votes from 45% of the sample. No other choice came close to those two, as depicted in the figure below.

These findings suggest that operators would ideally like to work with one uber vendor that can supply the whole ecosystem in terms of devices: optical line terminal (OLT), optical network terminal (ONT) and gateway/extender. Thus, it should be good news for larger vendors offering comprehensive solutions that address the full ecosystem, not just separate individual elements. But it is also good news for vendors that offer lower priced equipment.

n=85 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=85
(Source: Heavy Reading)

That wraps up the final key results from the Digital Divide study. For a free copy of Bridging the Digital Divide, the Heavy Reading white paper detailing all the study results, please click here.

This blog is sponsored by Vantiva.

— Alan Breznick, Practice Leader – Cable & Video, Heavy Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
MC-PTX interworking for critical communications

Standards-based mission-critical push-to-talk over cellular (PTToC) technology offers great advantages to public safety agencies. #sponsored

Bridging the Digital Divide: Part 3

In the third installment of this four-part sponsored series, we look at some more key highlights from a new Heavy Reading study about the broadband industry's plans for closing the Digital Divide.

Bridging the Digital Divide: Part 2

In the second installment of this four-part sponsored series, we look at some more key highlights from a new Heavy Reading study about the broadband industry's plans for closing the Digital Divide.

Spectrum intelligence using IoT data as a service

A real-time distributed IoT-based monitoring solution can deliver competitive RF insights. #sponsored

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE