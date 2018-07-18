|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Drinking With CEOs
7/24/2018
Scott is struggling in this episode, having been led astray by Ericsson's PR team the previous evening, but he holds it together long enough to compare notes with Ray about their chat with Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm. Leaving Ray to his Rubik's Cube, Jamie decides to join in to tell us all about how Iliad is disrupting the Italian mobile market. Inspired by his puzzling success, Ray rounds things off by treating us to a look at blockchain in telecom.
Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/drinking-with-ceos and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
September 26, 2018, Denver, Colorado
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
SlideshowsSlideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Sensors Working Overtime: T-Mobile NB-IoT Goes Nationwide Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Eurobites: EU Socks Google With $5B Monster-Fine for Android Control-Freakery Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/18/2018
C-Spire Claims to Be First in the US With 5G Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
When You Ask for Tech Help Yet Again... Click Here ...your IT rep makes this face.
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
Reliable Network Consolidation With Atrinet's NetACE
By Yuri Denisov, Atrinet
Vodafone Spain Achieves Largest DOCSIS 3.1 Network Transformation in Europe
By David Lee for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Embracing the Intelligent Era With the Intent-Driven Network
By Kevin Hu, for Huawei