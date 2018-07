The Telecoms.com Podcast: Drinking With CEOs

Scott is struggling in this episode, having been led astray by Ericsson's PR team the previous evening, but he holds it together long enough to compare notes with Ray about their chat with Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm. Leaving Ray to his Rubik's Cube, Jamie decides to join in to tell us all about how Iliad is disrupting the Italian mobile market. Inspired by his puzzling success, Ray rounds things off by treating us to a look at blockchain in telecom.

