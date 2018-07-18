& cplSiteName &
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Drinking With CEOs

7/24/2018
Scott is struggling in this episode, having been led astray by Ericsson's PR team the previous evening, but he holds it together long enough to compare notes with Ray about their chat with Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm. Leaving Ray to his Rubik's Cube, Jamie decides to join in to tell us all about how Iliad is disrupting the Italian mobile market. Inspired by his puzzling success, Ray rounds things off by treating us to a look at blockchain in telecom.

Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/drinking-with-ceos and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2

John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

