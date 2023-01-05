What's the Story? The tumultuous eSIM market





Light Reading's Tereza Krasova joins the podcast to discuss adoption of eSIMs (embedded subscriber identity modules), challenges in the eSIM market and why service providers have been hesitant to make consumers aware of the technology.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Difference between traditional SIMs and eSIMs (00:38)

Why handset makers are migrating to eSIMs (02:38)

Challenges for the eSIM market (05:52)

New market opportunities for service providers in utilizing eSIMs in IoT (07:38)

