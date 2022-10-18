Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Verizon UC and CX study finds major disconnect between management and employees

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/18/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – To better understand today's post-pandemic workplace, Verizon Business today released survey findings from its global Unified Communications (UC) and Customer Experience (CX) tentpole research, conducted by Omdia. With responses from more than 1,100 business decision makers (BDMs), IT decision makers (ITDMs) and employees, the resulting "Time to Change the Way We Work" report uncovered a significant gap between perceptions of key business priorities for their organization in the new hybrid-work era.

Organizational Myopia Impacts Business Operations

The report found significant differences between how BDMs and employees view the workplace—a phenomenon we call "organizational myopia", or corporate shortsightedness, with ITDMs somewhere in the middle. BDMs were around twice as likely as employees to say personal productivity (75% and 38%) and employee well-being (71% and 35%) had improved since the pre-COVID era. But the greatest gap was in customer satisfaction, with nearly three times as many BDMs (74%) seeing improvement versus just 25% of employees.

Employees and BDMs also differed on whether employees have the tools and the flexibility they need to work effectively wherever they are, with BDMs more likely than employees to say their organization provided them the tools and flexibility needed to succeed, such as:

Contact center technology (87% of BDMs vs 67% of employees)

Collaboration and communication technology (93% of BDMs vs 76% of employees)

Business systems and technology (94% of BDMs vs 74% of employees)

Flexibility to work wherever they are most productive (91% of BDMs vs 76% of employees)

Further compounding the issue, technology is not viewed as a strategic investment by more than one third (36%) of BDMs, while outdated business systems and technology are cited as barriers to success by nearly half of employees (49%). A major part of that disconnect lies within the contact center. With front line agents serving customers, lack of budget (35%), a lack of integration between different channel platforms (34%), and a lack of in-house skills (33%) were viewed as the most significant barriers to achieving successful outcomes—reflecting some parallels with the overall employee experience.

Bridging the Perception Gap with Workplace Redesign

Effective leadership requires organizations to continually learn from what is working and what isn't, to engage all stakeholders in this learning process and to make the investments needed to succeed. It comes down to the people, the processes and the technology—and creating a workplace that ensures employees receive a positive experience from recruitment to retirement.

Ultimately, businesses need to approach the employee experience (EX) with the same care that they approach the customer experience (CX). Frontline workers and contact center agents have been largely underserved by modern technology and services. By ensuring they are key stakeholders in identifying the needs of customers and agents, and that they are fully included in the decision-making process, this can change. This is not the case in 72% of organizations.

Read the full press release here

Verizon.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
White Paper: 5G Private Networks Enable Business Everywhere
White Paper: How 6G Will Change the Way We Interact with Technology
Fiber Development Index Analysis: 2022
Four Tips for Navigating the Supply Chain Crisis in the Data Center
Video Library: Data Center Tips
Packet Pusher’s Podcast
Blog: Future of Data Center Network Automation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE