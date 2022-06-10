Verizon to deploy Extreme Networks solutions at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business today announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium as part of Extreme's partnership with the Premier League club. The deployment, expected to begin later this year, includes Extreme Wi-Fi 6 access points which will provide the high-quality, low latency Wi-Fi connectivity required to power memorable, engaging fan-centric experiences such as mobile ticketing, cash free concessions, shopping at the team store, video streaming, and new digital immersive experiences.

Founded in 1892, Liverpool Football Club is the most successful British club of all time with 19 league titles and six European Cups. Anfield has a current seating capacity of 54,000 and is being redeveloped to host more than 61,000 fans by the start of the 2023/24 season.

As part of the partnership, Liverpool FC will also leverage ExtremeAnalytics™ to get real-time insights into data, including fan foot traffic, app usage across the stadium and popular concessions. ExtremeCloud will enable the club to monitor and control Wi-Fi capacity and efficiency, device configuration and analytics and provide a single view into the health, performance and security of the network.

Earlier this year, Extreme and Verizon Business announced a partnership to create best-in-class connectivity and network insight solutions for large venues and stadiums across the European and Asia Pacific regions. Verizon and Extreme has a successful history of joint deployments for organizations like the NHL®, NASCAR and the NFL, among others.

Verizon Business has a dedicated strategy, specifically designed for stadium and venue customers that leverages Verizon's innovative technology and network as a service offering, its extensive industry expertise and key new technology partnerships rooted in its 5G investment in more than 75 large public venues around the world.

