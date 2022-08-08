Sign In Register
Big Tech

Verizon Frontline connects first responders battling wildfires

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/8/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – With more than 60 wildfires actively burning in more than a dozen states, the Verizon Frontline Response Team continues to deploy mission-critical communications technology in support of public safety agencies and the nearly 10,000 wildland firefighters currently on the front lines.

This year alone, the Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed nearly 1,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders in 18 states including Alaska, North Carolina, Florida, California, Texas and New Mexico.

Verizon Frontline technology has been delivered to multiple interagency command posts and 39 public safety agencies operating in nearly 70 communities. This technology provides mission-critical voice and data service to incident managers and firefighters operating in remote areas and helps coordinate fire mitigation efforts. The Verizon Frontline solutions provided by the Verizon Frontline Response Team have included Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), routers, network extenders, mobile hotspots, smartphones and more.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team has supported federal, state and local agencies at 49 named wildfires this year including Arizona's Tunnel Fire, New Mexico's Hermits Peak Fire, Colorado's Marshall Fire and the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park.

This support is provided at no cost to the supported agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline's commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Read the full press release here.

