Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Verizon Connect improves field equipment management and maintenance

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – Delivering on a best-in-class experience for users globally, Verizon Connect today announced new updates for mobile workforce management platforms to help customers more easily connect and monitor their assets in a centralized way that works best for them. Through geographic expansion of its new Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) into Canada and enriched OEM data support through AEMP 2.0 integration for heavy duty machinery from OEMs like John Deere, Verizon Connect is able to provide more flexibility in creating a 360 view of business-critical data.

With a better handle on key equipment data, such as status, location, productivity and health, businesses can gain operational efficiencies, while reducing theft and downtime for high-value and critical machinery.

Easier Recovery with Proprietary EAT

Verizon Connect EAT is now available for Verizon Connect Fleet and Reveal in both the US and Canada. With a focus on simpler installation and an enhanced user experience across asset-only and mixed fleet customers, the Verizon built EAT device is interoperable, upgradeable and secure by design. Key Features:

  • Wired and Battery Options: The EAT device comes in two versions: a wired-install version (EAT) for powered heavy equipment, such as yellow iron and tractors, and a battery-powered version (EAT-B) for equipment that doesn't have a power source, including trailers and dumpsters.
  • Compact Size: The small and sleek form factor means discreet installations to help recover assets in case of theft, even on assets without power (by using the battery-powered equipment asset tracker, EAT-B).
  • Ping Configurations: Both the EAT and EAT-B provide a wide library of available configurations to meet customer business requirements, including a 'ping' on movement.
  • Customer Managed Installation: The ability to self install reduces downtime for customers to get up and running quickly and easily.
  • Extended Battery: A longer battery life of up to 10 years means the device needs to be exchanged less frequently.
  • LTE Capable: Better coverage with CATM LTE, a low power wide area (LPWA) IOT LTE standard supported across mobile networks, to enable connectivity even without 2G and 3G network availability.

Additionally, with the EAT's robust centralized tools and reporting, fleet managers can have more visibility into their device performance in order to proactively address and self-heal issues.

Verizon Connect for Heavy Duty Equipment

AEMP 2.0 data points provide meaningful KPIs and metrics that can be used for proactive maintenance planning and job allocation. To better support mixed fleets of heavy equipment, such as OEM assets from John Deere and others, Verizon Connect Fleet's AEMP 2.0 telematics integration enables customers to make informed business decisions about equipment fleets that can help them reduce unplanned downtime, lower fuel costs, measure efficiency, and increase asset utilization.

With a self-service setup experience for adding AEMP 2.0 connections for eligible assets into the Verizon Connect telematics dashboard, Fleet customers can get from data to insights faster. The platform's customized Map View and Asset Summary Report provides full visibility into valuable asset data such as distance, idle time, fuel usage and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank levels to help ​​fleet operators get the full picture to improve their machine productivity and utilization.

As a top-rated fleet management provider by customer and industry peers, Verizon Connect continues to innovate when it comes to delivering groundbreaking products that have changed the way the industry operates. By automating, enhancing, and redefining how people, vehicles, and other objects move through the world, Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the move.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
Greener Networks Made Possible by Coherent Innovations
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Battle of the bands. Get more fiber capacity using more spectrum.
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Dell Technologies and Samsung collaborate to bring innovative Open RAN solutions to CSPs
Video: Broadband Access Services for your Network
Dynamic inventory lays the foundation for 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE