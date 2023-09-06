The Notebook Dump: Orange you glad the week is over?

Light Reading editors Jeff Baumgartner, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss the week New York turned orange, as well as the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), takeaways from Ciena's Vectors event and Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, and the implications of CableLabs kicking off its DOCSIS 4.0 modem certification program. Hear about all this and more in The Notebook Dump for the week ending June 9.

Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:

The latest on the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program (02:15)

Kelsey's dispatch from Ciena's Vectors event in smoky Ottawa (11:40)

Jeff on CableLabs opening up its DOCSIS 4.0 modem certification program (17:30)

What Apple's Vision Pro announcement might mean for connectivity and telecom (22:15)

Phil and Nicole reveal their Vision Pro dream screens (27:00)

Flash poll: What would the editors willingly spend on a Vision Pro or similar product? (32:20)

