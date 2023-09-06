The Notebook Dump: Orange you glad the week is over?6/9/2023
Light Reading editors Jeff Baumgartner, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss the week New York turned orange, as well as the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), takeaways from Ciena's Vectors event and Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, and the implications of CableLabs kicking off its DOCSIS 4.0 modem certification program. Hear about all this and more in The Notebook Dump for the week ending June 9.
Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:
- The latest on the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program (02:15)
- Kelsey's dispatch from Ciena's Vectors event in smoky Ottawa (11:40)
- Jeff on CableLabs opening up its DOCSIS 4.0 modem certification program (17:30)
- What Apple's Vision Pro announcement might mean for connectivity and telecom (22:15)
- Phil and Nicole reveal their Vision Pro dream screens (27:00)
- Flash poll: What would the editors willingly spend on a Vision Pro or similar product? (32:20)
The stories covered include:
- Former FCC Commissioner: ACP should be extended but modified
- The Divide: Gigi Sohn on the FCC, dark money in politics and why public broadband matters
- Ciena lowers outlook as investors fret about $3.5B backlog
- CableLabs kicks off DOCSIS 4.0 modem certification program
- Apple intros Vision Pro, an AR headset and new computing platform
- Apple places next big bet on a different kind of reality
- Apple's AR/VR shopping spree continues
Have a great weekend!
— The Staff, Light Reading