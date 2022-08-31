T‑Mobile launches free Canva Pro + Facebook advertising

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is launching an offer to help small businesses get MORE value without any extra cost. In collaboration with Canva and Meta (NASDAQ: META), T-Mobile is giving ALL eligible small business customers Canva Pro on Us through the end of the year, along with $200 of free advertising on Facebook and/or Instagram.

Between labor shortages and inflation, it's no secret that small businesses are under-resourced right now. And marketing efforts have taken a hit. In fact, a recent survey-based study shows that 64% of small businesses lack enough time and resources to focus on marketing[1]. That's why the Un-carrier is stepping up to support them with Canva Pro, an online visual communication platform that empowers everyone to create beautiful designs from presentations and social media content, to videos, t-shirts, websites and more!

