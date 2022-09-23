T‑Mobile expands In‑flight coverage to United Airlines

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Airplane mode has a whole new meaning for T-Mobile customers flying United. Starting today, eligible T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers now get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, where available, on select domestic and short-haul international United flights. As the newest addition to Coverage Beyond — T-Mobile's latest Un-carrier move — United joins American, Alaska and Delta airlines in providing Un-carrier customers with the ability to text, email, search and stream all flight long where available, now on four of the biggest U.S. airlines.

After one of the biggest summer travel seasons in recent years, the trend is expected to continue this fall and through the holiday season, with more than a third of Americans planning to take a trip in the next three months. And T-Mobile will take the hassle and worry out of customers' travel plans, keeping them connected on the road, in the air and overseas.

Coverage Beyond launches on United's 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and select A319s with Wi-Fi supported by Viasat and Thales InFlyt Experience with more flights and Wi-Fi partners to be added soon.

Read the full press release here.

