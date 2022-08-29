T‑Mobile adds free Apple TV+ with Magenta MAX

BELLEVUE, Wash. – The Un-carrier just made binge-watching even easier. Today in a video announcement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will include Apple TV+ in its most popular plan Magenta MAX. Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries and kids and family entertainment, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso and hit series such as 14x Emmy Award-nominated drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more, plus sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball. This is another incredible benefit just for being a Magenta MAX customer. And it starts August 31.

