T-Mobile to acquire Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ka'ena Corporation and its subsidiaries and brands: Mint Mobile, a successful direct-to-consumer (D2C) prepaid wireless brand in the U.S.; Ultra Mobile, a unique wireless service offering international calling options to communities across the country; and wholesaler Plum.

With this deal, the brands' exclusive use of the Un-carrier's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network will continue. T-Mobile is acquiring the brands' sales, marketing, digital, and service operations, and plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help the brands to grow and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking value offerings. The Un-carrier will also be able to leverage Mint's industry-leading digital D2C marketing expertise as part of its broader portfolio to reach new customer segments and geographies. The Mint and Ultra brands are complementary to the company's current prepaid service offerings Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile branded prepaid and Connect by T-Mobile.

Read the full press release here.

