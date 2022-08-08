Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Big Tech

Qualcomm, GlobalFoundries to expand agreement

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/8/2022
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – Following the recent passage of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act last week, GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced they are more than doubling their existing strategic global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement previously entered into by GF's and Qualcomm's respective subsidiaries. Today's announcement secures wafer supply and commitments to support U.S.-based manufacturing through capacity expansion at GF's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility, in Malta, New York.

The announcement was made in Washington D.C. at a CEO Summit co- hosted by GF, Ford Motor Company, and Applied Materials, which included National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainability Dr. William LaPlante, and National Security Council Senior Director for Technology & National Security Tarun Chhabra underscoring the importance of domestic manufacturing to national and economic security. The Summit included CEOs and senior leaders from across the semiconductor supply chain from tool and wafer manufacturers to key suppliers to end users of chips manufactured in the U.S.

GF has been manufacturing Qualcomm Technologies' feature rich, high-performance chips for many years, reaching across its global footprint. In 2021, Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd (QGT), a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, was one of GF's first customers to secure their supply with a long-term agreement covering multiple geographies and technologies. That agreement secured 22FDX capacity at GF's Dresden facility and will now include capacity at GF's recently announced facility in Crolles, France, making QGT an anchor customer in GF's leading European proprietary technology. QGT has also secured capacity in GF's market leading 8SW radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) technologies for Sub 6GHz 5G front-end module (FEM) which will be primarily manufactured in GF's Singapore facilities, where site expansion plans are well underway with full ramp expected in early 2023.

Today's announcement specifically extends QGT's U.S. based collaboration with GF in FinFET for 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, Automotive and IoT connectivity. GF's FinFET platforms provide a best-in-class combination of performance, power and area that are well-suited for high-end Mobile, Automotive and IoT applications.

"This is terrific news for GlobalFoundries, Qualcomm Technologies and for upstate New York. Just days after we passed my historic, bipartisan CHIPS & Science bill, we can already see the semiconductor industry reinvesting in the United States. This deal to 2028 proves what we have always known – that the industry will grow here when we are competitive with Asia and Europe. With major new federal incentives for microchip manufacturing in the U.S., I look forward to many more announcements like this to come," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"With accelerating demand for 5G, Automotive and IoT applications, a robust supply chain is critical for ensuring innovation in these areas remains uninterrupted," said Dr. Roawen Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain and Operations Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our continued collaboration with GF helps us to expand the next generation of wireless innovation as we move toward a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected."

"GF's global manufacturing footprint enables us to partner with our customers to meet their capacity needs, where they need it," said Dr. Thomas Caulfield, president and CEO, GF. "Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies delivers differentiation and innovation in mobile and IoT spanning three continents, and this long-term agreement extension provides Qualcomm Technologies with additional U.S. based manufacturing for a more resilient supply chain."

"Today's announcement from our CEO Summit in Washington, D.C. secures Qualcomm Technologies as a key long-term customer through 2028 in our most advanced fab in upstate New York, which together with U.S. CHIPS and state funding, will fuel expanding GF's US manufacturing footprint. We applaud the bipartisan efforts and leadership demonstrated by Senator Schumer and the incredible support of Commerce Secretary Raimondo to bring back chip manufacturing to America," added Dr. Caulfield.

The global demand for semiconductors is growing at an unprecedented rate, and GF is responding to this growth through a series of strategic long-term agreements with existing and new customers and simultaneously expanding global capacity to meet customer demand in partnership with federal and local governments. Today's announcement with Qualcomm Technologies is an important step consistent with this economic model.

Qualcomm

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Juniper Networks Scalable IP Services Fabric for Wide Area Networks
Juniper Moves the Network Out of the Way, So You Can Focus on Customer Experience
Get Connected with Chris Lewis Podcast: Cloud-Native & Distributed Edge Architectures in SP Networks
The Open Evolutions of the 5G Network
Rakuten and Juniper Discuss the Management of O-RAN Platforms
Open, Automated, & Programmable Transport Networks: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
The Importance of Greater Broadband Investment by World Broadband Association (WBBA)
SD-WAN: Avoiding Costly Pitfalls When Ordering Broadband for Critical Underlay Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
A Forum in Philly Explores the Cable Industry’s Future By Chris Bastian, CableLabs
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE